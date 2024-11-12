 US President-Elect Donald Trump Selects Florida Rep Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser: Sources
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS President-Elect Donald Trump Selects Florida Rep Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser: Sources

US President-Elect Donald Trump Selects Florida Rep Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser: Sources

Waltz, a former Army Green Beret and a prominent critic of China has criticized their activity in the Asia-Pacific. He also voiced the need for the United States to be ready for a potential conflict in the region. He will be responsible for briefing Trump on key national security issues and coordinating with different agencies, Reuters reported.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
Mike Waltz With US President-Elect Donald Trump | X @MarioNawfal

Washington DC: US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Florida representative Mike Waltz as his national security adviser, Reuters reported, citing sources on Monday.

Who Is Mike Waltz?

Waltz, a former Army Green Beret and a prominent critic of China has criticized their activity in the Asia-Pacific. He also voiced the need for the United States to be ready for a potential conflict in the region. He will be responsible for briefing Trump on key national security issues and coordinating with different agencies, Reuters reported.

Earlier, while slamming the Biden administration for a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, Waltz publicly praised Trump's foreign policy views. "Disruptors are often not nice ... frankly our national security establishment and certainly a lot of people that are dug into bad old habits in the Pentagon need that disruption," Waltz said during an event earlier this year, as reported by Reuters.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: First Witness Testifies In Railway RPF Constable's Murder Trial, Which Claimed Lives Of 4 Passengers, Including His Senior, In July 2023
Mumbai: First Witness Testifies In Railway RPF Constable's Murder Trial, Which Claimed Lives Of 4 Passengers, Including His Senior, In July 2023
'I Was Shook': Avneet Kaur On Seeing Tom Cruise Perform 'Dangerously Difficult' Stunts On Mission Impossible Set (VIDEO)
'I Was Shook': Avneet Kaur On Seeing Tom Cruise Perform 'Dangerously Difficult' Stunts On Mission Impossible Set (VIDEO)
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall With Thunderstorms
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall With Thunderstorms
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Slams State Leadership, Says 'Illegal' CM & Mahayuti Coalition Have Done Only Exploitation
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Slams State Leadership, Says 'Illegal' CM & Mahayuti Coalition Have Done Only Exploitation
Read Also
US-President Elect Donald Trump Names Former ICE Director Tom Homan As His 'Border Czar'
article-image

"Donald Trump is that disruptor," he added.

Waltz has a long history in Washington's political circles.

Elise Stefanik Nominated To Serve As US Ambassador To The United Nations

Earlier on Monday, Trump nominated Republican representative Elise Stefanik to serve as the next US Ambassador to the United Nations, as reported by CNN.

Trump also praised Stefanik as "an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter" in a statement."I am honoured to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as US Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement, according to CNN.

Notably, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik serves as the House Republican Conference Chair and the most senior Republican in New York, as per the official website of Stefanik.

Read Also
'Authoritarian' Move? US President-Elect Donald Trump Seeks To Bypass Senate Clearance In Top...
article-image

At the time of her first election in 2014, Stefanik was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in US history.

Tom Homan To Be In Charge Of Nation's Borders

Trump also has named Tom Homan, who was the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in his last administration will be in charge of the nation's borders.

Notably, in a historic political comeback, Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes. This makes Trump the first US president since 1892 to return to office after losing a previous election.

Read Also
'Donald Trump Won't Abandon Taiwan Due To Its Semiconductor Prowess,' Says Deputy Foreign Minister...
article-image

Trump's return to the White House marks only the second time in US history that a president has served two non-consecutive terms. The first such instance was Grover Cleveland, who served as president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US President-Elect Donald Trump Selects Florida Rep Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser: Sources

US President-Elect Donald Trump Selects Florida Rep Mike Waltz As National Security Adviser: Sources

Study In UK: Newcastle University Announces VC Excellence Scholarships In UG & PG Courses For...

Study In UK: Newcastle University Announces VC Excellence Scholarships In UG & PG Courses For...

VIDEO: Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door Mid-Air On Korean Air Flight To Seoul; Cabin Crew...

VIDEO: Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door Mid-Air On Korean Air Flight To Seoul; Cabin Crew...

US-President Elect Donald Trump Names Former ICE Director Tom Homan As His 'Border Czar'

US-President Elect Donald Trump Names Former ICE Director Tom Homan As His 'Border Czar'

Australian Govt Appoints Former Senator & Human Rights Official Chris Evans As Country's First...

Australian Govt Appoints Former Senator & Human Rights Official Chris Evans As Country's First...