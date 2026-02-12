Bangladesh Elections: Cocktail Bomb Hurled At Polling Booth In Gopalganj Sadar; Voting Stopped Briefly In Brahmanbaria - 10 Points

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus | X/@ANi

Dhaka: Voting is currently underway in Bangladesh National Parliament, the first since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The polling began in 299 out of 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country from 7:30 am (local time). It will continue till 4:30 pm.

The counting of votes will begin soon after the voting ends. The main contest is between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its once ally Jamaat-e-Islami. Last year, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' interim government disbanded the Awami League and barred it from contesting the polls.

Here Are 10 Points On Bangladesh Polls:

- At least three people were reportedly injured after a cocktail bomb was hurled at the Reshma International School polling centre in Gopalganj Sadar on Thursday morning. Among the injured were two Ansar Bahini members, reported India Today.

- As per the media house, voting was also stopped for at least 10 minutes at the Alinagar Government Primary School polling station in Sarail Upazila, Brahmanbaria following a scuffle between BNP workers and supporters of an independent candidate.

#WATCH | Bangladesh Elections | Tarique Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP and son of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia, arrives at a polling centre at the Gulshan Model School and College in Dhaka to cast his vote for the 13th Parliamentary…

- A total of 1,755 candidates from 50 political parties and 273 independents are contesting the election.

- The BNP has fielded the highest number of 291 candidates. There are 83 female candidates.

- Yunus has urged the political parties, candidates and other concerned parties to maintain restraint, tolerance and democratic behaviour on the polling day.

Bangladesh Elections | Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, casts his vote for the 13th Parliamentary elections, at a polling centre in Dhaka.



(Source: Chief Adviser Press Wing)

- In a televised address to the nation on the eve of the polling, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin urged the voters to cast their votes freely. He called on the country's political parties, candidates and voters to maintain a peaceful and cordial environment.

- Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Machud said nearly 9,00,000 law enforcement personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the election, state-run BSS news agency reported.

#WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh: Khaleduz Zaman, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate, who is running against BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, says, "The situation is not good because without a polling agent, in a separate room, someone is sealing the papers. It is totally disappointing. I have seen…

- Police said they have provided a list of risk-prone polling centres to the EC, which showed that out of 2,131 polling centres in Dhaka, 1,614 were risk-prone. However, the army said they have identified two centres in Dhaka city to be "risky".

- For the first time, drones and body-worn cameras are being used for election security.

- Three persons have been arrested by police on allegations of distributing ballot paper photocopies among activists of a party at the Kalai area of northwestern Joypurhat, Ittefaq newspaper reported.