 Bangladesh Elections: Cocktail Bomb Hurled At Polling Booth In Gopalganj Sadar; Voting Stopped Briefly In Brahmanbaria - 10 Points
Bangladesh Elections: Cocktail Bomb Hurled At Polling Booth In Gopalganj Sadar; Voting Stopped Briefly In Brahmanbaria - 10 Points



Voting is underway in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections, the first since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, across 299 constituencies. The main contest is between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, with the Awami League barred. Minor violence and disruptions were reported at some polling centres. Nearly 9,00,000 security personnel, along with drones and body cameras, have been deployed.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus | X/@ANi

Dhaka: Voting is currently underway in Bangladesh National Parliament, the first since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The polling began in 299 out of 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country from 7:30 am (local time). It will continue till 4:30 pm.

The counting of votes will begin soon after the voting ends. The main contest is between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its once ally Jamaat-e-Islami. Last year, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' interim government disbanded the Awami League and barred it from contesting the polls.

Here Are 10 Points On Bangladesh Polls:

- At least three people were reportedly injured after a cocktail bomb was hurled at the Reshma International School polling centre in Gopalganj Sadar on Thursday morning. Among the injured were two Ansar Bahini members, reported India Today.

Flipkart Plans Food Delivery Entry Ahead Of IPO, Bengaluru Pilot Likely As Company Targets Fast-Growing ₹2 Lakh Crore Market
'Hunted For His Identity': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Xenophobia After Bengali Worker's Murder In Pune
'Can An Impartial Investigation Even Take Place?' Sanjay Raut On Rohit Pawar Expressing Doubts Over Ajit Dada's Death In Plane Crash
Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh & Other Team India Players Go Gaga Over Nora Fatehi's Dance During ICC T20 WC Opening Ceremony; Video

- As per the media house, voting was also stopped for at least 10 minutes at the Alinagar Government Primary School polling station in Sarail Upazila, Brahmanbaria following a scuffle between BNP workers and supporters of an independent candidate.

- A total of 1,755 candidates from 50 political parties and 273 independents are contesting the election.

- The BNP has fielded the highest number of 291 candidates. There are 83 female candidates.

- Yunus has urged the political parties, candidates and other concerned parties to maintain restraint, tolerance and democratic behaviour on the polling day.

- In a televised address to the nation on the eve of the polling, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin urged the voters to cast their votes freely. He called on the country's political parties, candidates and voters to maintain a peaceful and cordial environment.

- Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Machud said nearly 9,00,000 law enforcement personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the election, state-run BSS news agency reported.

- Police said they have provided a list of risk-prone polling centres to the EC, which showed that out of 2,131 polling centres in Dhaka, 1,614 were risk-prone. However, the army said they have identified two centres in Dhaka city to be "risky".

- For the first time, drones and body-worn cameras are being used for election security.

- Three persons have been arrested by police on allegations of distributing ballot paper photocopies among activists of a party at the Kalai area of northwestern Joypurhat, Ittefaq newspaper reported.

Bangladesh Elections: Cocktail Bomb Hurled At Polling Booth In Gopalganj Sadar; Voting Stopped...
Privacy Or Monopoly? WhatsApp Faces Unprecedented Resistance Across Three Continents
Delhi Blast Case: UN Report Names JeM In Red Fort Bombing, Flags New Women-Only Terror Wing
From Punches To Kicks: Turkey Parliament Erupts In Chaos Over Justice Minister Appointment; Video...
Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections 2026: BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman Casts Vote