'Authoritarian' Move? US President-Elect Donald Trump Seeks To Bypass Senate Clearance In Top Appointments

US President-Elect Donald Trump | File pic

In what can be perceived as an 'authoritarian' stance by US President-Elect Donald Trump early on after his victory in US Presidential Elections 2024, the would-be leader of world's most powerful country in the world has indicated that he plans to bypass US Senate approval in key senior appointments in his government and administration. Doing so is likely to attract criticism that Trump is undermining senate oversight thereby trying to bypass a democratic process.

On Monday (November 11) Trump made a post from his personal handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and made public his intentions. The president-elect said that if any Republican senator was aiming for a leadership position in the senate must agree to 'recess appointments'.

Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner. Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2024

What Are Recess Appointments? What Is The Usual Process?

The US Constitution grants power to US Senate to approve presidential appointments for senior positions like those in cabinet and judiciary.

However, a president can bypass this process if the senate is in extended recess. In past, the senate has tried to retain its influence by cutting short its recesses.

The Republican senators vying for the leadership position in the senate are: John Cornyn, John Thune and Rick Scott. Although all of them have said they will act quickly to approve Trump's nominations, they have expressed varying interest in Trump's apparent plan to bypass the US Senate altogether.

Trump is currently in high spirits after staging a spectacular political comeback following victory in US Presidential Election 2024. Trump, who tasted defeat at the hands of sitting US President Joe Biden in 2020 elections, defeated Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party nominee and sitting US Vice-President.