US President Donald Trump Says He's 'Not Satisfied' With Iran Deal, Warns Against Nuclear Threat

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump, on May 1 (IST), said that Iran wants to make a deal, but the proposal it has put forward is not something he is satisfied with.

"So they want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens. Iran wants to make a deal because they have no military left, essentially, and they want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied," Trump said.

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Trump Expresses Displeasure With European Countries Over Iran

President Trump hit out at Italy and Spain, expressing displeasure over what he described as their stance on Iran possessing nuclear weapons.

"Well, I'm not happy with Italy, and I'm not happy with Spain. They feel it's okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Anybody who feels it's okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon is not very smart, and it would be a terrible thing in the future. If they were ever allowed to have a nuclear weapon, you would have problems the likes of which the world has never seen before, and it's not going to happen," he said.

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"And aside from that, right now they have no navy, it's been wiped out - no air force - it's been wiped out. They have nothing: no anti-aircraft, no radar, no leadership, because, frankly, their leaders are very disjointed. They have a lot of problems right now. They're not getting along with each other," he added.

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Trump Heaps Praise on Pakistani Leadership

Trump showered praise on Pakistan’s leadership, especially Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, for their role in US-Iran negotiations.

"We have great respect for Pakistan and Islamabad, and tremendous respect for the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal. They are working with us, and they are continuing to work with us," Trump said.

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"We're doing everything right now, in terms of the negotiation, telephonically. They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they will ever get there. We are having a tremendous problem getting along with each other in Iran," he added.

"The leadership is very disjointed. It has three to four groups, and it's very fragmented. With that being said, they all want to make a deal, but they are all messed up," he further said.

Will the US Conduct New Strikes on Iran?

When asked by a reporter whether he was considering new strikes on Iran, Trump dismissed the question, replying, "Why would I tell you that?"