'I Got It Solved By Using Tariffs': Donald Trump Repeats Claim Of Stopping India-Pakistan Conflict - Watch

'I Got It Solved By The Use Of Tariffs': Donald Trump Repeats Claim Of Stopping India-Pakistan Conflict - Watch | File Pic

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his claim that he played a key role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan during their 2025 conflict, stating that he used the threat of tariffs as leverage to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

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Speaking to reporters during an executive order signing event, Trump said he had settled multiple global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff. “Two nuclear nations were going at it. Eleven aeroplanes were shot down. I got it solved by the use of tariffs. I said I’m going to charge you tariffs if you keep fighting,” he claimed, adding that leaders from both sides urged him not to proceed with such measures.

Trump further stated that Pakistan’s leadership had credited him with saving 30 to 50 million lives, and repeated his broader claim of having stopped eight wars during his current term.

Similar Statements Made Earlier

The US President has made similar statements on multiple occasions, including at a political event in Phoenix and earlier during a Board of Peace interaction, where he described himself as a peacemaker and suggested that economic pressure, such as imposing up to 200 per cent tariffs, helped prevent escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India Rejects Trump's Claims

However, India has consistently rejected these claims. According to official statements, the ceasefire understanding was reached during Operation Sindoor after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) initiated contact with his Indian counterpart.

Indian authorities have maintained that the de-escalation followed targeted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.