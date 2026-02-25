'PAK PM Would've Been Killed, I Saved Him': Donald Trump Once Again Claims He Ended India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Prevented Nuclear War |

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) claimed that his intervention helped end an India–Pakistan military conflict and prevented a potential nuclear war, as he addressed Congress during his State of the Union (SOTU) speech at the US Capitol.

Speaking to lawmakers, Trump reiterated his long-standing assertion that he had played a decisive role in stopping multiple global conflicts. Among them, he specifically mentioned the four-day India–Pakistan military standoff in May last year, claiming that tensions could have escalated dangerously without his involvement.

'35 Million Would Have Died If It Weren't For Me': Trump On India-Pakistan

“I stopped eight wars,” Trump said, adding that the India–Pakistan situation was among the most serious. He further claimed that Pakistan’s Prime Minister could have been killed during the escalation, stating, “I saved him.” He also said that "35 million people would have died if it weren't for me to intervene."

Trump went on to describe the India–Pakistan crisis as a near nuclear confrontation, saying his diplomatic efforts helped avert a catastrophe. However, he did not provide specific details on the nature of US mediation or the actions taken to de-escalate the situation.

Listing what he described as eight conflicts resolved during his leadership, Trump named disputes involving Cambodia–Thailand, India–Pakistan, Israel–Iran, Egypt–Ethiopia, Armenia–Azerbaijan, Congo–Rwanda, Serbia–Kosovo and Israel–Hamas. He also said his administration was “working very hard” to end what he called a ninth war — the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The remarks came as Trump used the SOTU platform to project the United States as a stabilising global force under his leadership. He told Congress that America had entered a new phase of strength and prosperity, declaring the country was “back, bigger, richer, stronger and better than ever before.”

Calling it a historic moment, Trump described the present phase as the “golden age of America” and characterised his presidency as a “turnaround for the ages.” His address focused heavily on themes of national revival, economic growth, strong leadership and renewed global influence, while also highlighting his foreign policy claims as evidence of America’s restored standing on the world stage.