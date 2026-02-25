Donald Trump's State Of The Union Address: 'America Is Back, Bigger, Richer, Stronger & Better,' Says US President |

US President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union (SOTU) address to Congress on Tuesday (local time), declaring that the United States had entered a new era of strength and prosperity. Speaking after receiving a rousing welcome at the US Capitol, Trump said the nation was “back, bigger, richer, stronger and better than ever before.”

Calling it a historic moment, the President told lawmakers and the country that this was the 'golden age of America' and described his administration’s journey as a turnaround for the ages. The address focused on themes of national revival, economic growth and renewed global influence.

President Donald J. Trump’s 2026 State of the Union Address https://t.co/UqD2fvZOWV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 25, 2026

Trump declared that America’s global standing had dramatically improved. “We are respected like never before,” he said, adding that the country had recently been “a dead country” but is now “the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

Trump also made a series of claims about border security and drug trafficking, stating that “zero illegal aliens have entered the US in the last nine months,” and asserting that the flow of fentanyl into the country has fallen by 56 per cent.

President Trump has SECURED our borders🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/amx7WpDHZ9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 25, 2026

Highlighting economic issues, he said gas prices had “reduced considerably” and maintained that the US economy had rebounded within three months. The president added that US oil production had increased by 60,000 barrels per day, repeating his campaign pledge to “drill, baby, drill.”

Blaming the Biden administration and its allies in Congress for what he described as historically high inflation, Trump said his administration had brought core inflation down to its lowest level in more than five years, reaching 1.7% in the final three months of 2025.

.@POTUS: "The Biden administration and its allies in Congress gave us the worst inflation in the history of our country. But in 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than 5 years—and in the last 3 months of 2025, it was down to… pic.twitter.com/1axIUGdPfC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 25, 2026

Trump said he came back to the White House facing major challenges, but argued that the nation has since experienced a sweeping revival during his first year in office.

“After just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, a turnaround for the ages,” he said.

Yet recent polls suggest his approval ratings have declined, with many Americans expressing frustration over his approach to rising living costs, immigration and foreign affairs.

Read Also Trump Administration Pushes For Greater Transparency In Foreign Funding Of US Universities

Charlie Kirk's Widow Among High-Profile Guests Invited

As per tradition, the First Family hosted a group of special guests in the gallery, a practice that dates back to the presidency of Ronald Reagan in 1982. Among the high-profile invitees this year was Erika Kirk, the widow of political activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025.

Also present were the parents of Sarah Beckstrom, a 20-year-old National Guard member who was fatally shot while on patrol duty in Washington last November. The guest list included E. Royce Williams, a 100-year-old military veteran honoured for his service during the Korean War.

First Lady Melania Trump invited Sierra A. Burns, an advocate for children in foster care, and 10-year-old Everest Nevraumont, whose presence highlighted the positive role of artificial intelligence in education.

Democratic Lawmakers Boycott US President's Address

However, the address was marked by visible political division. More than 50 Democratic lawmakers from the House of Representatives and the Senate boycotted the event to protest President Trump’s policies. Among those skipping the address were prominent figures such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Robert Garcia and Kweisi Mfume.

The most senior Democrat to opt out was Katherine Clark, the second-ranking Democrat in the House. Several senators also stayed away, including Angela Alsobrooks, Chris Van Hollen, Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley, Tina Smith and Ed Markey. Despite the boycott, the President struck an optimistic tone, positioning his speech as a declaration of renewed American confidence and resilience.