US President Donald Trump Declares 'Historic Turnaround,' Unveils White House Ballroom Plan At Governors' Dinner

Washington: President Donald Trump used a White House governors’ dinner to declare what he called a sweeping national turnaround, outline plans for a new ballroom at the presidential residence, and project confidence ahead of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Addressing governors, cabinet members, and guests alongside First Lady Melania Trump, the President said the past year had marked “a historic turnaround for our country with unprecedented speed.”

“We solved intractable problems,” he said. “It’s been an incredible first year for all of us.”

Trump asserted that “our border is secure,” that “murders are at a 125-year low,” and that “core inflation is the lowest in five years.” He added: “Our military is more powerful than ever before.”

He also cited market gains, saying, “We hit 50,000” on the Dow and “we hit 7,000 on the S&P.”

Turning to infrastructure at the White House, Trump announced, “We’re building a ballroom. For 150 years, they’ve wanted a ballroom … we’re going to build the greatest ballroom in the world, and you’re looking right at it.”

Describing the entrance location as “a knockout panel, exactly where the gold curtains are,” he said the ballroom would be “the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world.”

He framed the project partly as a diplomatic upgrade. “When they had a big event, when the president of China comes in, when somebody comes in of magnitude, they put a tent out on the lawn,” Trump said.

“If it reined you were in deep trouble,” he added, noting the lawn’s low section.

“It would be a little embarrassing when you’re sitting down with the king of Saudi Arabia, and he’s sitting in a puddle with four inches of water over his shoes.”

Trump stressed that the ballroom would be funded privately. “We did this no charge to the taxpayer whatsoever,” he said, adding, “Not one penny of tax will be donated to this.”

The President linked the evening’s themes to upcoming national milestones. “We’re gonna make our 250th year the greatest in the history of our country,” he said. He also referenced the World Cup and Summer Olympics as part of what he called “an incredible few years.”

Vice President JD Vance briefly addressed the gathering, praising governors’ executive responsibilities. “You have to live by those decisions, and you have to suffer the consequences or enjoy the rewards of those decisions,” he said.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered an invocation, praying for “wisdom to see what is right and the courage to do it” and asking protection for American troops serving globally.

Trump also highlighted military recruitment, saying: “We couldn’t get anybody to go into the military.” Now, he said, “We’re setting records.”

