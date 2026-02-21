 'We Are Studying These Developments': India's First Reaction After US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'We Are Studying These Developments': India's First Reaction After US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs

'We Are Studying These Developments': India's First Reaction After US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs

The Commerce Ministry said it is assessing implications after the US Supreme Court termed President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs illegal. Soon after, Trump signed an executive order imposing a 10% tariff on imports from all countries, effective February 24. India’s tariff rate now stands at 10%, reduced from 18%.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
File

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry on Saturday said it is assessing the implications of the recent ruling by the US Supreme Court on global tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and the subsequent steps announced by US President Donald Trump.

"We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday (Friday). US President Donald Trump has also addressed a press conference in this regard," the ministry said.

"Some steps have been announced by the US administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications," it added.

The statement from the government comes after the US Supreme Court termed President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs "illegal" on Friday.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Performs Strongly Under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'
Uttar Pradesh Performs Strongly Under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'
VIDEO: 'Punjab Drug Crisis Worsening,' Says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Calls For Strong Law And Order Action
VIDEO: 'Punjab Drug Crisis Worsening,' Says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Calls For Strong Law And Order Action
PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 Weather Update: What Happens To Pakistan If Colombo Match Is Washed Out Due To Rain?
PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 Weather Update: What Happens To Pakistan If Colombo Match Is Washed Out Due To Rain?
Shikhar Dhawan Wedding: Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Glimpses From Ex-Teammate's Marriage To Sophie Shine
Shikhar Dhawan Wedding: Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Glimpses From Ex-Teammate's Marriage To Sophie Shine

Hours after the top court struck down his earlier sweeping import duties, Trump on Friday said he has signed an executive order imposing a 10% tariff on imports from all countries, escalating his trade agenda.

Read Also
Key Takeaways: US President Donald Trump Expands Tariff Strategy, Attacks Supreme Court After Legal...
article-image

“It is my Great Honour to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately,” Trump posted from his Truth Social account.

India now faces a reduced tariff rate of 10 per cent, down from 18 per cent. The new duty is slated to take effect on February 24.

“The Supreme Court's ruling is deeply disappointing, and I am ashamed of certain members of the court for not having the courage to do what is right for our country...,” Trump had said at the White House media briefing after the ruling.

Follow us on