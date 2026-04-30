President Trump Calls Germany 'Ineffective' On Russia-Ukraine War, Warns Against Interference in Iran | File Pics

US President Donald Trump, on April 30, criticised Germany's leadership, urging the country's chancellor, Friedrich Merz, to focus more on resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war rather than interfering in issues related to Iran's nuclear program.

Trump claimed that Germany has been "totally ineffective" in helping end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a war that continues to have far-reaching consequences, particularly for Europe. He also pointed to what he described as Germany's "broken" domestic situation, highlighting concerns around immigration and energy policy.

“The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (where he has been totally ineffective!), and fixing his broken country, especially immigration and energy, and less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran nuclear threat, thereby making the world, including Germany, a safer place!” Trump wrote.

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The Storm Is Coming, But Where?

US President Donald Trump on April 30 shared an AI-generated image of himself on Truth Social, accompanied by a cryptic message that read, “THE STORM IS COMING. NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING.”

The post is widely seen as a nod to the popular TV series Game of Thrones, echoing its iconic line, “Winter is coming.” It comes amid reports that Iran has yet to reach a ceasefire agreement with the United States.