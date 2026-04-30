‘The Storm Is Coming, Nothing Can Stop It..’: Donald Trump Issues Cryptic Warning After Iran Fails to Sign Ceasefire Deal

X

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday posted an AI-generated image of himself on Truth Social with a cryptic message. “THE STORM IS COMING. NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING,” the message read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The post is viewed as a reference to the popular TV series Game of Thrones, specifically the phrase “Winter is coming.” The post comes at a time when Iran has reportedly not reached a ceasefire agreement with the US.

Earlier, the Iranian military claimed it will soon unveil a new weapon that its adversaries are "deeply afraid of". Iran’s Navy Commander, Shahram Irani, said the Islamic Republic would “very soon” confront its enemies with a weapon located "right next to them," warning, "I hope they won’t have a heart attack," according to an India Today report.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump slammed Iran’s approach to ongoing negotiations, saying the country ‘doesn’t know how to sign a non-nuclear deal’ and warned them to ‘get smart soon’.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking to Truth Social, he said, "Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!" he wrote, sharing an AI-generated picture of himself in an all-black outfit carrying a machine gun, with an exploding Iranian landscape behind him and the text "No more Mr nice guy.’"

Peace Talks

The peace talks remained stranded as Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal. Iran had suggested postponing discussions on its nuclear programme until after the war ended and maritime disputes were resolved, but Washington insisted that nuclear issues be addressed from the outset.