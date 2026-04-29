'Iran Can’t Get Their Act Together': US President Donald Trump Warns Tehran, Says He Is 'No More Mr Nice Guy'

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Iran’s approach to ongoing negotiations, saying the country ‘doesn’t know how to sign a non-nuclear deal’ and warned them to ‘get smart soon’.

Taking to Truth Social, he said, "Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!" he wrote, sharing an AI-generated picture of himself in an all-black outfit carrying a machine gun, with an exploding Iranian landscape behind him and the text "No more Mr nice guy.’"

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Earlier this month, Trump had issued a similar warning after Iran reimposed its blockade over the Strait of Hormuz, following the US decision not to lift its own restrictions.

At the time, he had said there would be “no more Mr Nice Guy” if Iran did not agree to a “very fair and reasonable deal.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump claimed that Iran has directly communicated to Washington that it is in a “state of collapse” and is urgently seeking the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to open the Hormuz Strait as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Peace Talks

The peace talks between the United States and Iran are in limbo, especially after Trump stated that he would not send an American delegation to Islamabad after the Iranian delegation left the Pakistani capital after delivering an ‘official list of demands’ to the Pakistani leadership for the US and Israel to achieve a complete solution to the conflict in West Asia, as reported by Al Jazeera.”