'Iran In State Of Collapse': Donald Trump Says Tehran Wants US To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has directly communicated to Washington that it is in a “state of collapse” and is urgently seeking the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, intensifying global attention on the ongoing Gulf crisis.

Trump’s Claim Sparks Fresh Debate

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran is struggling internally and wants the blockade lifted.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to open the Hormuz Strait as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation,” he wrote.

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The remarks come amid heightened tensions following a prolonged standoff that has disrupted global oil flows.

Hormuz Crisis And Global Impact

The Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies, has remained effectively shut for nearly two months due to the ongoing conflict and U.S. naval restrictions on Iranian exports.

The crisis escalated after failed peace talks and has since evolved into a broader geopolitical flashpoint, with ripple effects on global markets and regional stability.

Qatar Warns Of ‘Frozen Conflict’

Amid the uncertainty, Qatar has raised concerns about a prolonged stalemate.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari warned against the risks of a “frozen conflict” in the Gulf where tensions persist without a lasting resolution.

“We do not want to see a frozen conflict that reignites with every political trigger,” he said, urging sustainable peace efforts.

Diplomatic Deadlock Continues

The White House has confirmed it is reviewing Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait, but negotiations remain stalled despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 8.

Efforts to secure a long-term resolution have yet to produce a breakthrough, leaving the region on edge as global powers closely watch Washington’s next move.