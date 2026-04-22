US President Donald Trump Claims Iran 'Financially Collapsing', Losing $500 Million Daily Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade | file pic

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is undergoing a severe financial crisis, asserting that the country is "collapsing financially" as tensions continue to simmer in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Tehran is "starving for cash" and is allegedly "losing 500 Million Dollars a day." He further stated that the Iranian leadership is under significant internal pressure, with the "Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid."

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The US President's remarks come amidst an ongoing maritime standoff, with Trump claiming that the Iranian authorities "want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately." The strategic waterway has been a focal point of recent geopolitical friction, impacting global energy corridors and maritime trade.

Trump further highlighted the deteriorating domestic situation in Iran, describing the state of affairs as an "SOS!!!" scenario. These assertions appear to be part of the administration's broader strategy to highlight the impact of the current economic and naval blockade on Tehran's operational capabilities.

In an earlier post on Truth Social the same day, the President had elaborated on these claims, asserting that Tehran is privately lobbying for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to curb mounting economic losses, despite its public posturing of a continued standoff.

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Trump further claimed that Iran's outward hostility regarding the waterway is a performance intended for a political audience rather than a reflection of its financial reality. "Iran doesn't want the Strait of Hormuz closed; they want it open so they can make USD 500 million a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!)" he posted, suggesting the blockade is crippling the Iranian economy.

He further dismissed Tehran's threats to keep the passage shut, describing them as a defensive reaction to US military pressure. "They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to 'save face,'" the President added.

The US leader also revealed that backchannel communications have already begun. According to Trump, intermediaries reached out recently to signal a shift in Tehran's position. "People approached me four days ago, saying, 'Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait immediately,'" he claimed.

However, he warned that a premature reopening without significant geopolitical concessions would eliminate US leverage in future negotiations, stating, "But if we do that, there can never be a deal with Iran unless we blow up the rest of their country, their leaders included!"

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Against this volatile backdrop, the President announced late on Wednesday that he would prolong the current ceasefire to provide a window for further diplomacy. Yet, this extension remains precarious as it appears to be a "unilateral" move, with "no immediate confirmation from Iran or Israel" that they intend to honour the truce.

Conversely, commentators linked to the Iranian government have cast doubt on Washington's sincerity, framing the extension as a tactic to "gain a strategic advantage" while the "naval blockade" remains in place.

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The stakes remain high as the original ceasefire was "set to expire shortly" before Trump's intervention. For now, the Strait of Hormuz stays at the heart of the friction, as its continued closure poses a persistent threat to "international energy markets and maritime security."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)