 US President Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On EU Auto Imports, Cites Trade Violations
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US President Donald Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On EU Auto Imports, Cites Trade Violations

US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on automobile imports from the EU, citing trade agreement violations. The move aims to boost domestic manufacturing by encouraging companies to produce in the US. Trump also highlighted over $100 billion in new auto sector investments, calling it a record that will create jobs and strengthen industry.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Friday, May 01, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump on Friday (IST) announced that he will impose steep tariffs on automobile imports from the European Union, citing non-compliance with an existing trade agreement. In his statement, Trump said tariffs on cars and trucks entering the United States from the EU would be increased to 25% as early as next week.

The move, according to Trump, is aimed at protecting domestic manufacturing and encouraging foreign automakers to shift production to the United States. He also said that companies choosing to manufacture vehicles within the US would be exempt from these tariffs.

Trump further highlighted what he described as a surge in domestic investment in the automobile sector. He claimed that over $100 billion is currently being invested in new car and truck manufacturing plants across the country, calling it a “record” in the history of the industry. These facilities, he added, would create jobs for American workers and strengthen the nation’s manufacturing base.

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Earlier, Donald Trump reiterated that he played a significant role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan during their 2025 conflict, claiming he used the threat of tariffs to push both sides toward negotiations.

Speaking to reporters at an executive order signing event, Trump said he had helped resolve several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff. “Two nuclear nations were going at it. Eleven aeroplanes were shot down. I got it solved by the use of tariffs. I said I’m going to charge you tariffs if you keep fighting,” he claimed, adding that leaders from both countries urged him not to impose such measures.

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He also said Pakistan’s leadership credited him with saving 30 to 50 million lives and reiterated his broader claim of having halted eight wars during his current term.

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