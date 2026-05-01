Is Donald Trump ‘Mentally Stable’? Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth’s Fiery Exchange With Congresswoman Sara Jacobs Goes Viral

Washington DC: A video is going viral on social media in which US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was questioned in Congress over President Donald Trump's "mental stability" and his "unhinged" social media posts, in which, at one point, he threatened the safety of the "whole civilisation".

The clip shows that, during the session, Democratic lawmaker Sara Jacobs asked Hegseth if Trump is "mentally stable" enough to serve as "commander-in-chief" of the US Armed Forces.

A visibly angry defence secretary defended the president and asked whether the same questions had been posed to Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, for "four years".

“Joe Biden is not the president. Trump has been president for a year and a half,” Jacobs responded.

A clip of the fiery exchange was posted by Jacobs on X with the caption, "I asked Secretary Hegseth a straightforward, yes or no question today: Is Donald Trump mentally stable enough to be Commander in Chief? He didn't say yes. And that speaks volumes."

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"I won't even engage in the level of disparagement that you're putting on the commander-in-chief," a frustrated Hegseth said. Hefurther said that Trump is an "incredible commander-in-chief who puts our troops first".

For the unversed, Trump has made threatening, at times incendiary posts on social media especally since the war with Iran began.

A day before the ceasefire was announced, Trump threatened the safety of the whole civilisation. He declared that "a whole civilisation will die tonight" if Iran does not accept his demands.

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He also posted an AI-generated picture of himself, which depicted him as a Jesus Christ-like figure with divine light emanating from his hands. However, Trump eventually deleted the post after backlash but defended himself by saying, "It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better."