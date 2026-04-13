'I Thought It Was Me As A Doctor': US President Donald Trump Issues First Statement After Deleting 'Jesus' Post | Video |

US President Donald Trump has issued a statement following the deletion of a controversial image of himself as Jesus Christ from his Truth Social account, amid backlash.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

“Well, it wasn’t depicted. It was me. I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and it had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support. Only the fake news could come up with that one. I just heard about it and said, ‘How did they come up with that?’”

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better,” said President Donald Trump when asked about the AI-generated Jesus picture and who posted it.

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Read Also US President Donald Trump Deletes Controversial AI 'Jesus' Post After Backlash

President Donald Trump Receives Stern Backlash

As soon as President Trump issued a statement regarding the ‘Jesus’ image, netizens on social media platform X strongly criticised the US President for depicting himself as Jesus Christ. Reactions ranged from criticism to ridicule, with one user commenting, “Either he has dementia or he thinks his followers are mentally challenged.”

Another user said, “He didn’t recognize Jesus but immediately recognized himself. That’s the whole story. This is what happens when your supporters treat you like a savior—you start believing it.”

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President Trump & The 'Jesus' Picture

On April 12, President Trump had posted the image after launching a scathing verbal attack on Pope Leo XIV, labelling him “weak” on crime and “terrible” on foreign policy. The image symbolised one of the miracles of Jesus described in the Bible, where he is said to have raised Lazarus from the dead.

The digitally created image shows Trump in flowing robes placing his hand on a sick man. The scene is surrounded by patriotic and symbolic elements, including the American flag, military aircraft, and what appear to be angelic figures in the background.

Read Also Trump Warns Iran Ships Will Be ‘Eliminated’ If They Approach Hormuz Blockade

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In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that if he had not been elected US President, Pope Leo would not have been appointed as the pontiff after the death of Pope Francis.

The US President’s remarks came after Pope Leo’s recent criticism of Washington’s approach to global conflicts, including tensions involving Iran, where the pontiff called for peace and dialogue.

The public exchange marks a significant escalation in an already strained relationship between the two leaders. Pope Leo XIV, described as the first American-born pontiff, has repeatedly voiced concerns over US policies and military interventions abroad, calling for diplomacy and humanitarian considerations.

(With Inputs From ANI)