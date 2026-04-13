Trump Warns Iran Ships Will Be ‘Eliminated’ If They Approach Hormuz Blockade

US President Donald Trump | File pic

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening to destroy any Iranian vessels that approach the ongoing US blockade in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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The warning came as Washington’s blockade of the waterway took effect, escalating tensions in the region. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran’s naval fleet had been severely damaged, alleging that as many as 158 Iranian ships had been destroyed. However, he noted that smaller vessels, referred to as “fast attack ships,” were not targeted earlier because they were not considered a major threat.

Trump warned that any Iranian vessels approaching the blockade would face immediate military action. He stated that US forces would use the same aggressive tactics employed against drug trafficking boats at sea, describing the response as swift and forceful.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a critical maritime route for global oil shipments. Analysts warn that any escalation in the region could disrupt international trade and energy markets, further intensifying geopolitical uncertainty.