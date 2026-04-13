'Condemn The Insult, It Is Unacceptable': Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Backs Pope Leo XIV After Donald Trump Clash

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly backed Pope Leo XIV, condemning remarks made by US President Donald Trump and framing them as an insult to both faith and global values.

In a strongly worded message, Pezeshkian criticised what he described as a “desecration” of religious sentiment, expressing solidarity with the Pope and emphasising respect for spiritual figures.

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Pope Distances Himself From Political Clash

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Pope Leo XIV has made it clear he does not intend to engage in a political confrontation with Trump.

Speaking to reporters, he reiterated that his role is rooted in faith, not politics, stressing that his message is guided by the Gospel and focused on peace rather than political debate.

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He also underlined that he is not intimidated by the US administration and will continue advocating for dialogue and global harmony.

Trump’s Sharp Criticism Of The Vatican

The latest tensions follow a series of sharp remarks by Donald Trump, who criticised the Pope’s stance on global conflicts, calling him “weak on crime” and questioning his approach to foreign policy.

Trump also suggested that the Pope’s leadership was politically motivated and accused the Vatican of aligning with liberal positions on key international issues.

Faith Versus Politics Narrative Deepens

In response, Pope Leo XIV has doubled down on his position that religion should not be used to justify conflict.

He has consistently spoken against war and urged world leaders to prioritise peace, warning against the misuse of faith in political narratives.

A Growing Global Flashpoint

Iran’s intervention adds a new geopolitical layer to what was initially a war of words between Washington and the Vatican.

By backing the Pope, Tehran has positioned itself within a broader narrative of moral and diplomatic opposition to US policy, further intensifying an already volatile international environment.