US President Donald Trump Deletes Controversial AI 'Jesus' Post After Backlash | ANI

US President Donald Trump has deleted a controversial AI image of himself as Jesus Christ from his Truth Social account following backlash. On April 12, President Trump had posted the image after launching an all-out scathing verbal attack on Pope Leo XIV, labelling him as “weak” on crime and “terrible” on foreign policy. The picture largely symbolises one of the miracles of Jesus described in the Bible, where he is said to have raised Lazarus from the dead.

Why Was the Post Deleted?

President Trump’s decision to portray himself as Jesus, healing those he sees as sick, is one of the most controversial statements he has made online. He has received strong backlash from conservative Christian supporters, who view it as blasphemous.

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This rare walk-back from one of the President’s most controversial posts can be seen as an attempt to avoid fuelling the controversy further and to contain it before it becomes a major political issue ahead of the midterm elections.

President Donald Trump: A Jesus-Like Figure In The 21st Century

Over the years, President Donald Trump has taken his criticism of the Catholic Church to another level, and the AI-generated image depicting him as a Jesus-like figure highlights how deep the rift has become.

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The digitally created image shows Trump in flowing robes, placing his hand on a sick man. The scene is surrounded by patriotic and symbolic elements, including the American flag, military aircraft, and what appear to be angelic figures in the background.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that if it were not for him being elected US President, Pope Leo would not have been appointed as the next pontiff after the demise of Pope Francis.

The US President’s remarks came after Pope Leo’s recent criticism of Washington’s approach to global conflicts, including ongoing tensions involving Iran, where the pontiff called for peace and dialogue.

Trump, in his statement on Truth Social, also alleged that the Pope was soft on issues such as Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and US military actions abroad.

He defended his administration’s policies, claiming he was elected “in a landslide” to enforce strong law-and-order measures and pursue an assertive foreign policy. He further criticised the Pope for engaging with political figures he described as “left-leaning” and urged the pontiff to “focus on being a great Pope, not a politician.”

The public attack marks a significant escalation in an already strained relationship between the two leaders. Pope Leo XIV, described as the first American-born pontiff, has repeatedly voiced concerns over US policies and military interventions abroad, calling for diplomacy and humanitarian considerations.

(With Inputs From ANI)