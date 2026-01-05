 US President Donald Trump Issues Stern Warnings To Cuba, Colombia, & Mexico Over Drug Trafficking & Instability
US President Donald Trump sharply warned Cuba, Colombia, and Mexico over enabling drug trafficking and regional instability. He said Cuba is collapsing after losing Venezuelan support, accused Colombia’s leadership of tolerating cocaine production, and criticized Mexico for cartel dominance. Trump signaled readiness for military action if conditions don’t improve, invoking the Monroe Doctrine.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington: US President Donald Trump issued sharp warnings to Cuba, Colombia, and Mexico, saying US patience is wearing thin with governments as he accused them of enabling drug trafficking and regional instability, while signaling that his administration is prepared to act if conditions do not change.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from Mar-a-Lago, Trump said Cuba’s position has weakened dramatically following the US operation in Venezuela, arguing that Havana has lost a key source of economic support.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

“Cuba now has no income,” Trump said, adding that the country had depended heavily on Venezuelan oil. “They got all of their income from Venezuela… and Cuba literally is ready to fall.”

Trump said the United States does not currently plan military action against Cuba, suggesting internal collapse is more likely. “We’re not (going in),” he said. “I think it’s just going to fall. It’s going down for the count.”

He said many Cuban Americans would welcome such an outcome. “You have a lot of great Cuban Americans that are going to be very happy about this,” Trump said.

Turning to Colombia, Trump delivered some of his strongest language, accusing the country’s leadership of tolerating cocaine production destined for the United States. “Colombia is very sick too, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States,” Trump alleged.

He warned that US action could follow. Asked whether that meant an operation, Trump replied, “It sounds good to me,” adding, “He’s not going to be doing it very long.”

US President Donald Trump On Regional Threat

Responding to questions, Trump also tied Colombia, Venezuela, and Cuba together as what he described as a regional threat. “We had a drug caliphate in our backyard,” he said, arguing that the US is now moving to dismantle it.

On January 3, in a stunning operation, US forces arrested Venezulian presidnet from his residence in Caracas and brought him to New York for trial in a court.

On Mexico, Trump said drug cartels continue to dominate large parts of the country and criticized the government for failing to fully confront them. “The cartels are running Mexico, whether you like it or not,” Trump said. “It’s not nice to say, but the cartels are running Mexico.”

Trump said he has repeatedly offered US military assistance to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to combat drug trafficking. “Every single time I talked to her, I offered to send troops,” he said.

He added that Sheinbaum has declined. “She’s concerned. She’s a little afraid,” Trump said.

Trump argued that Mexico must act more decisively or face consequences, saying drugs continue to flow north through Mexican territory. “Mexico has to get their act together,” he said.

The president also warned that the United States remains prepared to expand operations beyond Venezuela if necessary. “We were prepared to do a second strike,” Trump said, adding that the option remains open if governments in the region do not “behave.”

Trump framed his comments as part of a broader regional doctrine. “It’s our hemisphere,” he said, invoking the Monroe Doctrine and arguing that previous presidents had lost sight of it.

Trump said the goal is stability and security, not occupation. “We’re in the business of having countries around us that are viable and successful,” he said.

The remarks underscored Trump’s readiness to use economic pressure, military force, and direct warnings as tools to reshape US relations with neighboring countries he says pose threats to American security.

