 US President Donald Trump's Immigrant Welfare Recipient List Spotlights Immigrant Groups, Omits India Amid Key Immigration Debate
US President Donald Trump's Immigrant Welfare Recipient List Spotlights Immigrant Groups, Omits India Amid Key Immigration Debate

US President Trump shared data ranking immigrant welfare recipient rates by country, with India notably absent. The list shows high welfare use among immigrants from Bhutan, Yemen, Somalia, and others, while Indian immigrants are known for high earnings, strong workforce participation, and low public assistance dependence, highlighting their unique economic role in the US.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Photo

Washington: A set of data tables shared by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social ranking immigrant welfare recipient rates by country of origin has drawn attention in Washington, with India absent from the two-page list — a gap that underscores the distinct economic profile of Indian immigrants within the broader US immigration landscape.

The figures are presented across two tables and together form a single dataset. They show the share of immigrant households in the United States receiving government assistance. The rates range from above 80 per cent to just under 40 per cent.

Details

Bhutan tops the list at 81.4 per cent. It is followed by Yemen (North) at 75.2 per cent, Somalia at 71.9 per cent and the Marshall Islands at 71.4 per cent. Several other countries also record high levels of welfare participation.

The Dominican Republic and Afghanistan are each listed at 68.1 per cent. Congo appears at 66 per cent, Guinea at 65.8 per cent, and Iraq at 60.7 per cent. A number of Central American, Caribbean, and African countries feature prominently in this group.

Guatemala is shown at 56.5 per cent, Sudan at 56.3 per cent, and El Salvador at 55.4 per cent. Honduras appears at 52.9 per cent. Bangladesh is listed at 54.8 per cent.

The second page covers countries with lower, though still notable, welfare participation. Ivory Coast leads this segment at 49.1 per cent, followed closely by Liberia at 48.9 per cent and Algeria at 48.1 per cent. Syria is listed at 48 per cent.

Jordan and Libya each appear at 47.8 per cent. Ethiopia is shown at 47.6 per cent, Rwanda at 47.1 per cent, and Morocco at 46.6 percent. Pakistan is included at 40.2 per cent. Egypt appears at 39.3 per cent.

India is not listed. The absence stands out amid immigration and welfare remaining key political issues in the United States.

Public research over many years has shown that Indian immigrants in the US are among the highest earners across ethnic groups. They also record high workforce participation and low dependence on public assistance.

Industry and academic studies have further shown that Indian immigrants play a major role in the US economy, particularly in technology, healthcare, and engineering. They are significant contributors to income tax revenues and have been involved in founding or co-founding a large share of startups in Silicon Valley.

