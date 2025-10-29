US President Donald Trump Arrives In South Korea Ahead Of Key Meetings With Xi Jinping And Lee Jae Myung At APEC Summit

US President Donald Trump arrived in South Korea. | X @PTI_News

Seoul: US President Donald Trump arrived in South Korea on Wednesday ahead of high-stakes meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit takes place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

After departing Tokyo onboard Air Force One earlier in the day, Trump landed at Gimhae International Airport in the southeastern city of Busan.

Margo Martin, Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor shared a video on X showcasing 2 Korean and 2 US F-16s escorting the Air Force One into South Korea.

President @realDonaldTrump lands in South Korea and is greeted with YMCA 🤣🇺🇸🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/73PmeYdZ5G — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) October 29, 2025

This is the US President's first Asia tour in his second term and comes as the United States is focussed on securing deals in trade and investment.

Yonhap News Agency reported that Trump will meet Lee in Gyeongju later on Wednesday for their second summit in about two months.

All eyes are on the visit to see if the framework is finalised on the trade deal reached in July.

Yonhap added that the framework deal called for South Korea to invest US$350 billion in the US in exchange for Washington's lowering of "reciprocal" tariffs from 25 per cent to 15 per cent, but the agreement has yet to take effect due to gaps over details of the investment package.

The South Korea visit of the US President will be watched closely as he is set to have the highly anticipated summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, which will be their first meeting since 2019.

Read Also Surfboard Lost Off Tasmania Washes Up 2,400km Away In New Zealand Finds Its Way Back Home

Yonhap reported that while Trump has repeatedly expressed his openness to reengaging Kim, even if it means extending his stay in South Korea, North Korea is yet to respond to the overtures.

Instead, North Korea said on Wednesday that it test-fired sea-to-surface strategic cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea on Tuesday, ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering, South Korean media Yonhap news agency reported.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)