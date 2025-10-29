 'Their Body Language Says': Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Trolled For 'Pleading' With Taliban Leader; Video
Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi was trolled after a video of his meeting with Afghan counterpart surfaced online. In the video, Naqvi could be seen trying to have a dialogue with Ibrahim. However, the Afghan minister's body language seemed uninterested in talking with Naqvi.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Trolled For 'Pleading' With Taliban Leader (Screengrab) | X

Tehran: Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi met his Afghan counterpart Sadar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 4th ECO Interior Ministers Meeting in Iran's capital Tehran on Tuesday, October 28. A video of a meeting between Naqvi and Ibrahim surfaced online.

In the video, Naqvi could be seen trying to have a dialogue with Ibrahim. However, the Afghan minister's body language seemed uninterested in talking with Naqvi. Throughout the 17-second clip, the Pakistani minister was seen holding Ibrahim's hand.

After the clip of the meeting between the two leaders surfaced online, netizens started trolling Navi for his attitude during the meeting as if he was pleading with Ibrahim. Social media users also pointed out that Naqvi met only a "low-ranked" Taliban official.

Netizen's Reaction:

"Their body language says... Pakistani interior minister pleading with Taliban leader," an X user wrote.

"Interior minister of Afghanistan is Sirajuddin Haqqani not the man in video. Naqvi is meeting some low ranked Taliban official," another user commented.

Taking a dig at Naqvi after the Asia Cup 2025 trophy Fiasco, one of the X users wrote, "Be very careful, Naqvi will steal the watch, rings or anything valuable he can find there and then will claim it as victory." Notably, after India won the Asia Cup 2025, defeating Pakistan, Naqvi took away the trophy to his hotel as Team India refused to take it from him.

Meanwhile, peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan failed on Tuesday. Pakistan's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, on Wednesday confirmed the developed. He said that talks to secure long-term peace between the two neighbouring countries ended without a "workable solution". These talks were held in Turkey's Istanbul.

Earlier this month, deadly clashes took place between Pakistan and Afghanistan after Islamabad launched air strikes on Kabul. According to reports, over 60 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the border clashes, while around 200 Taliban fighters lost their lives.

