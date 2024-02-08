US Plane Collision: 2 JetBlue Aircraft Collide At Boston Logan Airport, Visuals Surface

Two JetBlue planes collided on the ground at Boston Logan International Airport in US state of Massachusetts on Thursday, February 8. The collision disrupted the travel plans of all the passengers onboard the two JetBlue planes. Fortunately, no flyer or crew was hurt in the incident. Following the collision, a JetBlue spokesperson told The Post that both planes will be taken out of service for repairs.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement about the collision and said: "JetBlue Flight 777, an Airbus A321neo’s left winglet struck the right horizontal stabilizer of JetBlue Flight 551, an Airbus A321, around 6:40 a.m., local time on Thursday, February 8, while on the deicing pad at Boston Logan International Airport."

Two JetBlue A321s collide on the ground during taxi at Boston Logan Airport. pic.twitter.com/TAtIC7fDYF — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) February 8, 2024

Passengers Onboard Planes Involved In Collision Speak Out:

Speaking to a local news publication, one of the passengers, Dave Souter, said the collision happened after the aircraft pulled away from the gate. He was onboard the plane flying to to Las Vegas. The other plane was headed to Orlando.

Read Also Indian-American Doctor Accused Of Masturbating Next To Minor On Plane Gets Clean Chit From US Court

Casey Cunningham, a passenger on Orlando-bound plane wrote on X: "An eventful morning for us passengers - but really grateful for the in-flight JetBlue crew who patiently answered passengers’ questions and constantly provided updates to us on board. They are quickly getting a new plane for the passengers destined for Orlando." The incident is being probed by the FAA.