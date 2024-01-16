Japan: Two Planes Collide At New Chitose Airport, Second Collision In Two Weeks (See Pic)

Japan plane collision | X

Two passenger planes collided with each other at New Chitose Airport in Japan's Hokkaido on Tuesday, January 16. The collision happened days after a collision between two aircraft at the Tokyo Haneda International Airport, which claimed five lives. A plane of the Korean Air collided with a parked Cathay Pacific Airways' aircraft around at 5:30pm local time. No one was hurt in the incident.

According to reports, the Cathay Pacific aircraft was parked on the tarmac when a moving Korean Air plane hit it amid heavy snowfall. The collision caused a huge hole under the wing of the Cathay Pacific plane. While the Cathay Pacific plane was empty, there were 289 passengers on board the Korean Air flight.

Korean Air Aircraft Was About To Takeoff

Reports said the Korean Air plane was preparing for takeoff when the collision took place. Due to snow on the ground, a towing car, which was moving the Korean Air plane backwards, slipped. Consequently, the Korean Air plane's left wing collided with the right tail wing of the Cathay Pacific plane.

Following the incident, Cathay Pacific cancelled its flight CX583 from Sapporo to Hong Kong. "The majority of our customers will be protected onto another Cathay Pacific service today, with the remainder travelling with us tomorrow. We extend our apologies to the affected customers," a representative of the airline told The Sun. A Korean Air spokesperson confirmed that no passenger or crew was injured in the collision.

January 2 Plane Collision In Japan

On January 2, a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane collided with a Coast Guard aircraft on Runway C while landing, with both aircraft catching fire. Fortunately, all 379 people aboard the JAL flight had managed to escape before the plane was engulfed in flames. However, five of the six crew on the Coast Guard aircraft were killed and the surviving pilot sustained serious injuries.