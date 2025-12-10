 US Notifies Congress Of $686 Million F-16 Upgrade Package For Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Notifies Congress Of $686 Million F-16 Upgrade Package For Pakistan

US Notifies Congress Of $686 Million F-16 Upgrade Package For Pakistan

The US has notified Congress of a proposed $686 million sale to upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fleet, including Link-16 systems, avionics, training gear and logistics support. The administration says the upgrades will boost interoperability and counterterrorism efforts, extend aircraft life to 2040, and won’t alter the regional military balance. Congress has 30 days to review the deal.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Photo

Washington: The Trump administration has notified Congress of a proposed $686 million sale to upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter aircraft, a move expected to draw scrutiny from lawmakers and close attention in India as the package enters a mandatory 30-day review period.

In letters to key committee leaders, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the US Air Force intends to issue a Letter of Offer and Acceptance to Pakistan for “defense articles and services estimated to cost $686 million.”

The notifications were sent to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast.

Read Also
Australia's World-First Social Media Ban For Under-16s Comes Into Force
article-image

The proposed package includes $37 million in Major Defense Equipment and $649 million in additional hardware, software, and logistical support.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop
Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here
Deepavali Enters UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, Boosting India's Global Cultural Prestige
Deepavali Enters UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, Boosting India's Global Cultural Prestige

The MDE list consists of 92 Link-16 tactical data link systems, a jam-resistant digital network used by US and allied militaries to share real-time battlefield information, and six Mk-82 inert 500-pound bomb bodies, which are unguided, low-drag training weapons used strictly for integration and release testing.

A wide range of non-MDE items round out the deal, including avionics updates, Operational Flight Program modifications, secure communications systems, Identification Friend or Foe equipment, cryptographic appliques, mission-planning systems, test equipment, spare parts, training devices, simulators, publications, and contractor engineering and logistics support, according to the notification.

Read Also
US: Plane Collides With Car While Making Emergency Landing On Florida Highway, 1 Injured; Dramatic...
article-image

In its policy justification, the administration said the upgrades would help Pakistan modernize its Block-52 and Mid-Life Upgrade F-16 fleet and ensure compatibility with US and partner forces.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts,” the notice said.

It added that refurbishment “will extend the aircraft life through 2040 while addressing critical flight safety concerns.”

The notification also stressed that the sale “will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” language aimed at addressing long-standing Indian concerns about US defence support to Pakistan.

Read Also
Many H-1B, H-4 Visa Appointments Postponed For Indians After US State Department's New Social Media...
article-image

Lockheed Martin of Fort Worth, Texas, is designated as the principal contractor. The US government said it does not expect to send additional personnel to Pakistan for implementation and does not foresee any impact on US defence readiness.

Congress now has 30 days to review the proposed sale. While arms transfers to Pakistan have frequently drawn bipartisan scrutiny, similar notifications in recent years have advanced without formal resolutions of disapproval.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sara Mulk Hi Heera Mandi Bana Rakha Hai': Pakistan Army's DG ISPR Winks At Female Journalist During...

'Sara Mulk Hi Heera Mandi Bana Rakha Hai': Pakistan Army's DG ISPR Winks At Female Journalist During...

Noble Prize Day 2025: Here's List Of Indians Who Received The Peace Award; Know Their Contributions,...

Noble Prize Day 2025: Here's List Of Indians Who Received The Peace Award; Know Their Contributions,...

US Notifies Congress Of $686 Million F-16 Upgrade Package For Pakistan

US Notifies Congress Of $686 Million F-16 Upgrade Package For Pakistan

Australia's World-First Social Media Ban For Under-16s Comes Into Force

Australia's World-First Social Media Ban For Under-16s Comes Into Force

US: Plane Collides With Car While Making Emergency Landing On Florida Highway, 1 Injured; Dramatic...

US: Plane Collides With Car While Making Emergency Landing On Florida Highway, 1 Injured; Dramatic...