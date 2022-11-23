US: Mass shooting inside Walmart store; multiple people including gunman killed |

Multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting incident reported from the US state of Virginia on Tuesday, officials said adding the shooter is believed to be dead too.

The shooting was reported at a Walmart store in Virginia's Chesapeake, CNN reported citing Chesapeake Police.

According to the American broadcaster, police responded to the store around 10:12 pm (local time) and found evidence of a shooting inside.

Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. The shooter is deceased. Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

Police officers entered the store and discovered multiple people dead and injured, Kosinski said. He added that police couldn't yet confirm a specific number of deaths, but they believe it's "less than ten." Chesapeake Police public information officer Leo Kosinski told CNN that the shooter is believed to be among the dead.

Chesapeake city officials requested people to stay away from the store amid the investigation.

#UPDATE A Chesapeake police spokesperson tells us at this point he believes no more than 10 people have died. It’s unclear if the shooter was an employee. The shooter is now deceased. Officers are walking through the Walmart super center checking for victims. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gZs4CDV0q8 — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022

"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the city said in a tweet.

"Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so," it added.

This is a breaking story. More details to follow