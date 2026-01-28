 US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar Sprayed With Unknown Liquid At Minneapolis Town Hall; Video Viral
US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar Sprayed With Unknown Liquid At Minneapolis Town Hall; Video Viral

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar was briefly disrupted during a town hall in Minneapolis when a man rushed toward the podium and sprayed an unknown liquid in her direction. The suspect was quickly restrained by attendees and later arrested for third-degree assault. Omar was unharmed and later said she would not be intimidated from doing her work.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar Sprayed With Unknown Liquid At Minneapolis Town Hall | X/CollinRugg

Minneapolis: Democratic U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid by a man during a town hall event in north Minneapolis on Tuesday evening, January 27 according to multiple news reports.

The video of the incident quickly spread on social media, showing the man rushing toward Omar’s podium and spraying a liquid in her direction while she was speaking. The substance has not been publicly identified.

Attack During Immigration Enforcement Discussion

The disruption occurred as Omar was addressing immigration enforcement policies, in the context of heightened tensions following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

She had just reiterated calls to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and called on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign.

Swift Arrest, Substance Unknown

After the liquid was sprayed, audience members and security personnel immediately pulled the man to the ground and restrained him. Police later arrested him on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Authorities confirmed that forensic teams were called to investigate the substance and motive, but no detailed findings have yet been released.

Omar Unharmed, Continues Town Hall

Representative Omar was not injured in the incident. She paused only briefly before resuming her remarks and answering questions from constituents.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she later said,“I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong.”

article-image

Reactions From Officials and Public

The attack drew widespread condemnation from public officials across party lines, affirming that political disagreements should never lead to violence.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz expressed gratitude that Omar was safe, adding in a post on X: “Our state has been shattered by political violence in the last year. The cruel, inflammatory, dehumanizing rhetoric by our nation’s leaders needs to stop immediately.”

