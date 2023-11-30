Nikhil Gupta, Plotting To Execute Sikh Separatist Pannun, Faced Criminal Case From Gujarat Police: US Indictment

Founder of banned outfit - Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) - and India designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun |

Nikhil Gupta, a 52-year-old Indian man, was charged of a planned international assassination plot by the US government. Gupta's target, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of Sikhs for Justice and Khalistani extremist, becomes the focal point of the alleged conspiracy, with plans devised from the distant shores of India to execute the crime in the landscape of New York City. Federal prosecutor Damian Williams emphasizes Gupta's pivotal role in orchestrating this covert operation.

In a startling revelation, it was found that Nikhil Gupta was booked in some cases by the Gujarat Police, however he was freed from the case with all charges against him being dropped. The US government in Gupta's indictment document alleged that the case was managed by his boss and he was given clean shit, with an assurance of no further trouble from the Gujarat police.

Nikhil Gupta's Indictment Document |

Gupta Accused In Pannun's Killing Plot

Gupta is accused of conspiring to murder a vocal critic of the Indian government, Pannun, who advocates for an independent Sikh state. The sinister nature of the plot becomes apparent as Gupta's involvement transcends borders, underscoring the global dimensions of this alarming scheme.

Adding a layer of complexity, the plot reveals the covert involvement of an unnamed senior field officer from the Indian government's security and intelligence apparatus. This high-ranking official allegedly played a pivotal role in recruiting Gupta for the assassination, negotiating terms that included payment for the sinister act.

As per US authorities, Gupta believed he had found a reliable hitman for the task, unaware that the supposed 'hitman' was an undercover US agent. This unexpected twist in the tale brings to light the intricate web of plotspun by Gupta and the shadowy involvement of a government figure, further complicating the already chilling scenario.

Diplomatic Fallout & Legal Ramifications

The repercussions of Gupta's actions extend beyond borders, causing diplomatic tensions and raising serious concerns globally. Drawing parallels with a similar incident in Canada, where Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader's killing led to a diplomatic row, the US expresses grave concern over the allegations. Conversations between the Indian authorities and US officials reveal the seriousness of the situation.

Gupta faces charges of two counts of murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire conspiracy. His alleged admission to a history of criminal activities, including drug and weapon trafficking, adds a dimension of criminality to the case. If found guilty, Gupta could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.