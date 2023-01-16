US: Indiana toddler spotted waving loaded handgun, pulling trigger; father arrested for neglect | Reelz TV Series

A chilling footage was recently aired during Saturday night's edition of American TV docuseries On Patrol: Live showed a toddler waving a loaded handgun and pulling the trigger.

According to the reports, the incident happened in Beech Grove, Indiana on Saturday. The cops were called to an apartment complex after a neighbour called them saying that she witnessed a child waving gun in the hallway.

Child also pointed gun at himself

A report stated that home surveillance footage from a neighbour affirmed that a diaper-clad toddler was indeed waving gun and also pulled the trigger several times and even pointed the gun at himself.

Despite the gun being loaded, there were no bullets in the chamber and no one was hurt in the incident.

Toddler's father arrested for neglect of dependant

Officers after the incident questioned the toddler's father who had denied possessing a gun but the cops had found a handgun in the back of a closed desk following which he was arrested on the charges for neglect of a dependent.

The child was returned to his mother's residence.

This incident came days after a 6-year-old who shot his teacher with a handgun.

