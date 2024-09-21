US: Indian Embassy Official Found Dead At Washington Office Under Mysterious Circumstances; Probe Launched | X/India In USA

US: An Indian Embassy official was found dead under mysterious circumstances within the embassy premises, officials confirmed in a statement on Friday. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, is currently under investigation by both local law enforcement and the U.S. Secret Service. Various possibilities, including suicide, are being explored, according to reports from the news agency PTI.

Indian Embassy Issues Statement

In its statement, the Indian Embassy expressed deep regret over the death, confirming that the official passed away on the evening of September 18, 2024. "We are in touch with all relevant agencies and members of the family to ensure the swift transfer of the mortal remains to India," the statement read. The embassy refrained from releasing further details about the deceased, citing concerns for the family's privacy. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of grief," the embassy added.

At this stage, the investigation has not reached any definitive conclusions, and authorities continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the official's death. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses. The incident has raised questions, but the authorities are focused on determining the cause and ensuring a thorough probe.

Indian Embassy Assures Full Cooperation To Probe

According to a Times of India report, the Indian Embassy has assured full cooperation with the investigating agencies, and efforts are being made to provide support to the deceased's family. As the situation unfolds, the diplomatic community is waiting for more information regarding the case, while respecting the privacy and sensitivities involved during this difficult time.