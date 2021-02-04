US hints support to India's new farm laws, recognises peaceful protests as 'hallmark of thriving democracy'

Washington: Recognising that peaceful protests are a hallmark of a thriving democracy, the US on Wednesday said it welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment.

"In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment," a State Department spokesperson said, indicating that the new Biden Administration is supportive of the Indian government's move to reform the agricultural sector that attracts private investment and greater market access to farmers.

Responding to a question on ongoing farmers' protests in India, the State Department said the US encourages that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue.

"We recognise that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any thriving democracy and note that the Indian Supreme Court has stated the same," the State Department spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, several American lawmakers came out in support of the farmers' protests in India. "I am concerned by the reported actions against peaceful demonstrators protesting new agricultural reform laws in India," Congresswoman Haley Stevens said.