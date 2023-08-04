US: Gujarat Man Dies Tragic Death In Hit & Run Accident In Houston; Run Over By 14 Vehicles |

US: A devastating incident occurred in America, where a young man from Gujarat, Darsheel Thakkar, who was on a tourist visa, tragically lost his life in a road accident in Houston. The accident left his body in an extremely deteriorated condition, causing immense grief for his family back in Gujarat.

The Tragic Accident

Darsheel Thakkar, a resident of Patan, Gujarat, had embarked on a four-month journey to America on a tourist visa, with plans to return to India on September 26. On July 29, at approximately 11:30 am, while crossing a road, he collided with a speeding car.

In a horrifying turn of events, around 14 vehicles reportedly ran over Darsheel, resulting in his immediate death. The impact of the accident left his body severely mutilated, adding to the family's sorrow.

Witness Narrates Horrific Ordeal

According to Darsheel's friend, who was present during the incident, the traffic signal changed to green suddenly while Darsheel was crossing the road. As the signal suddenly activated, vehicles rushed towards him at high speed.

Darsheel collided with a car, lost his balance and tragically became the victim of more than a dozen of vehicles that ran over him, causing his untimely demise.

Family Members Reach US To Bring Back Mortal Remains

Upon receiving news of their son's death, the Thakkar family in Patan was plunged into deep mourning. They immediately sought authorities' assistance to bring Darsheel's mortal remains back to India. However, due to the severity of the accident, it was not feasible to send the body back home. As a result, four family members have now travelled to America to deal with the situation.

Back in Patan, friends, relatives, and acquaintances have gathered at Darsheel's house to offer condolences and support to his grieving family. The young man's mother is especially devastated by the loss of her son, adding to the somber atmosphere.

