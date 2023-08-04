 US: Gujarat Man Dies Tragic Death In Hit & Run Accident In Houston; Run Over By 14 Vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: Gujarat Man Dies Tragic Death In Hit & Run Accident In Houston; Run Over By 14 Vehicles

US: Gujarat Man Dies Tragic Death In Hit & Run Accident In Houston; Run Over By 14 Vehicles

Victim's family immediately sought authorities' assistance to bring his mortal remains back to India. However, due to the severity of the accident, it was not feasible to send the body back home.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
US: Gujarat Man Dies Tragic Death In Hit & Run Accident In Houston; Run Over By 14 Vehicles |

US: A devastating incident occurred in America, where a young man from Gujarat, Darsheel Thakkar, who was on a tourist visa, tragically lost his life in a road accident in Houston. The accident left his body in an extremely deteriorated condition, causing immense grief for his family back in Gujarat.

The Tragic Accident

Darsheel Thakkar, a resident of Patan, Gujarat, had embarked on a four-month journey to America on a tourist visa, with plans to return to India on September 26. On July 29, at approximately 11:30 am, while crossing a road, he collided with a speeding car.

In a horrifying turn of events, around 14 vehicles reportedly ran over Darsheel, resulting in his immediate death. The impact of the accident left his body severely mutilated, adding to the family's sorrow.

Witness Narrates Horrific Ordeal

According to Darsheel's friend, who was present during the incident, the traffic signal changed to green suddenly while Darsheel was crossing the road. As the signal suddenly activated, vehicles rushed towards him at high speed.

Darsheel collided with a car, lost his balance and tragically became the victim of more than a dozen of vehicles that ran over him, causing his untimely demise.

Family Members Reach US To Bring Back Mortal Remains

Upon receiving news of their son's death, the Thakkar family in Patan was plunged into deep mourning. They immediately sought authorities' assistance to bring Darsheel's mortal remains back to India. However, due to the severity of the accident, it was not feasible to send the body back home. As a result, four family members have now travelled to America to deal with the situation.

Back in Patan, friends, relatives, and acquaintances have gathered at Darsheel's house to offer condolences and support to his grieving family. The young man's mother is especially devastated by the loss of her son, adding to the somber atmosphere.

Read Also
US: 18-year-old Asian student of Indiana varsity stabbed in skull 7 times in racist attack, dies
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wearing Cat-Eye Specs? Google Doodle Celebrates Altina Schinasi's Birth Anniversary, The Designer Of...

Wearing Cat-Eye Specs? Google Doodle Celebrates Altina Schinasi's Birth Anniversary, The Designer Of...

US: Gujarat Man Dies Tragic Death In Hit & Run Accident In Houston; Run Over By 14 Vehicles

US: Gujarat Man Dies Tragic Death In Hit & Run Accident In Houston; Run Over By 14 Vehicles

ISIS Says Its Leader Was Killed By Militants In Syria, Names Abu Hafs al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi As His...

ISIS Says Its Leader Was Killed By Militants In Syria, Names Abu Hafs al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi As His...

South Korea: Man Rams Car On Sidewalk, Stabs People In Seongnam

South Korea: Man Rams Car On Sidewalk, Stabs People In Seongnam

Ukraine 10-Point Peace Plan: India To Participate In 2-Day Conference In Saudi Arabia

Ukraine 10-Point Peace Plan: India To Participate In 2-Day Conference In Saudi Arabia