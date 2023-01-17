US: 18-year-old Asian student of Indiana varsity stabbed in skull 7 times in racist attack, dies

US: 18-year-old Indiana varsity student stabbed to death in racist attack | Representative Image

A 18-year-old student of Indiana University was stabbed to death by a woman on January 11 because the victim was Asian.

According to New York Post, Billie Davis (56) stabbed the student in her head, repeatedly, because of her race; the incident happened in Bloomington. The hospital workers spotted seven stab wounds on the victim's head.

The report quoted Davis saying that there would be "one less person to blow up" America while referring to the deceased student. The police told media that the attack on the student was completely unprovoked.

Davis stabbed student when she waited to get off the bus, say cops

The police said that the Indiana University student was to get down from the bus around 4.45 pm on Wednesday when Davis attacked her.

She [the victim] had not interacted with the accused throughout the bus ride. The footage reviewed by the police showed the accused walking off after stabbing the student to death.

Charges against accused Billie Davis

The accused was initially charged with battery until the stab wounds on victim were found. After her re-interview and confession to using folding knife, she has now been charged with attempt to murder. It is yet to be ascertained whether she will also be charged with hate crime, stated the NYP report.

Witness followed Davis to give her location to cops

A witness had followed the accused so her location could be given to the cops.

According to the report, Davis is currently lodged at Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 surety bond and $1,000 cash bond.

