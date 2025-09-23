 US Govt Proposes To Scrap H-1B Lottery System, New Process To Favour Higher-Skilled, Better-Paid Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Govt Proposes To Scrap H-1B Lottery System, New Process To Favour Higher-Skilled, Better-Paid Workers

US Govt Proposes To Scrap H-1B Lottery System, New Process To Favour Higher-Skilled, Better-Paid Workers

The new proposal aims to revise the H-1B visa selection process to favour higher-skilled and better-paid workers, according to a related notice published in the Federal Register.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
File Pic

Washington DC: The Trump administration has proposed amending the regulations of the H-1B visa programme on Tuesday, just days after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to curtail it, according to news agency Reuters.

The new proposal aims to revise the H-1B visa selection process to favour higher-skilled and better-paid workers, according to a related notice published in the Federal Register.

Issued by the Department of Homeland Security, the proposal seeks to scrap the current lottery system and implement "a weighted selection process that would generally favour the allocation of H-1B visas to higher-skilled and higher-paid aliens, while maintaining the opportunity for employers to secure H-1B workers at all wage levels".

If enacted, the new system would prioritise applications from employers offering higher wages, in cases where annual H-1B requests exceed the statutory cap of 85,000, the notice said.

FPJ Shorts
Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After Nearly 2 Years - VIDEO
Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After Nearly 2 Years - VIDEO
Punjab Cyber Fraud Case: 1 Held With ₹2.05 Crore Hawala Money
Punjab Cyber Fraud Case: 1 Held With ₹2.05 Crore Hawala Money
Gujarat State Consumer Commission Rules Free Hospital Services Still Fall Under Consumer Protection Act
Gujarat State Consumer Commission Rules Free Hospital Services Still Fall Under Consumer Protection Act
Assam Weeps As Zubeen Garg Cremated With State Honours; Lakhs Join Icon’s Final Journey - VIDEO
Assam Weeps As Zubeen Garg Cremated With State Honours; Lakhs Join Icon’s Final Journey - VIDEO

The aim, according to the notice, is to better protect American workers from unfair wage competition posed by foreign labour.

It further stated that total wages paid to H-1B workers are expected to rise to $502 million in fiscal year 2026, beginning on 1 October, citing estimates by the US Department of Homeland Security.

The notice also suggested that the new rules could be implemented in time for the 2026 lottery, meaning before the March registration period.

Read Also
'Valuable People Only For America': Trump Announces Annual H1-B Visa Fee Worth Around ₹88 Lakh In...
article-image

Last week, President Trump signed a proclamation restricting the entry of H-1B visa holders and increasing the application fee to $100,000. The move forms part of the administration's broader crackdown on immigration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Govt Proposes To Scrap H-1B Lottery System, New Process To Favour Higher-Skilled, Better-Paid...

US Govt Proposes To Scrap H-1B Lottery System, New Process To Favour Higher-Skilled, Better-Paid...

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Hopes To Fix '25% Tariffs' On India Over Russian Oil

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Hopes To Fix '25% Tariffs' On India Over Russian Oil

FPJ Interview: Medical Expert Dr Sameer Dalwai Debunks Donald Trump’s Claim Linking Tylenol Use In...

FPJ Interview: Medical Expert Dr Sameer Dalwai Debunks Donald Trump’s Claim Linking Tylenol Use In...

US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict In UNGA Address - VIDEO

US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict In UNGA Address - VIDEO

This Is What Donald Trump Said When His Teleprompter Stopped Working During UNGA Address - VIDEO

This Is What Donald Trump Said When His Teleprompter Stopped Working During UNGA Address - VIDEO