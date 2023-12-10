US: Florida Woman Arrested After Setting Tinder Date & His Car On Fire Over Money Issue

Accused Destiny Lenai Johnson | X

A woman in Miami faced felony charges after she set her Tinder date and the man's car on fire, said police.

The incident took place on November 25. The parties involved in the incident were identified as Destiny Lenai Johnson and a man she met on the dating app.

The incident took place when both met on the date after connecting online on the dating app.

Woman messaged man to meet at a hotel

The man told police that the woman messaged him around 5 am on the day of incident to ask if he could meet her at a hotel. The man claimed that the woman, when they met, asked him for money.

The man said that after he poitely refused, the woman poured "gasoline like substance" on the seat in the car and lit up a lighter.

Woman puts counter allegations

However, reports said that the woman told police that she was being made a victim of 'trafficking' and asked to do sexual acts in return for money. She claimed that she refused to do it and set the man's car on fire after pouring gasoline in the car.

Woman sets car on fire, date escapes

This contradicts with the man's version of the story in which he said that the woman was carrying a gallon jug which was highly flammable. He told police that she asked for money to fix her own car and when the man refused, the woman yelled and poured the flammable liquid and tried setting the man and the car on fire.

The car was burnt. However, the man managed to make an escape. The lady also ended up with burn injuries. Both the man and the woman are now undergoing treatment for burn injuries.