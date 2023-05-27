Tinder Swindler robs Bengaluru woman of Rs 4.5 lakh; customer care fails to help

(Representational Image) |

Complete strangers meeting online, dating and living happily ever after may sound like the perfect script for a romantic movie, but real life isn't that simple most of the time. As Indians doubled spending on dating apps in 2022, cases of blackmailing, catfishing and even abduction pulled off via dating apps have surfaced.

Days after an Italian man was duped of Rs 14 crore by a Tinder match from Hong Kong, a woman in Bengaluru has been robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh by someone she met on the dating app.

Dreamy love story turned into a nightmare

The scammer going by the name of Advik Chopra, claimed to be a medical professional based out of London, and also talked to the woman via WhatsApp.

He said that he would fly to Bengaluru to meet her, but days later she received a call from a fake Airport Authority of India official about Chopra arriving in Delhi with unaccounted cash.

To help him out, she agreed to pay the Rs 1 lakh fee and another Rs 2 lakh as processing fees, so that Chopra could arrive in Bengaluru.

She suspected something was off when the caller asked for Rs 6 lakh more, and the scammer disconnected the call when she asked questions.

Customer care as elusive as love

After finding out that Chopra's profile had also been deleted, she tried to contact Tinder's customer service, but to no avail.

Finally the 37-year-old had to approach the police for recovering her money.

Despite security features such as photo verification and bio guidance to avoid sharing too many personal details, scams via dating apps keep surging, and victims had lost $1.3 billion while looking for love in 2021 alone.

A survey by Norton has found that around three out of four victims in such cases have suffered financial losses, and Indians lost an average of Rs 7,966 per person to dating app scams.