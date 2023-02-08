US: First lady Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, video goes viral

US: First lady Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris' husband, video goes viral |

Prior to the State of the Union Address on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, US First Lady Jill Biden gave Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, a "on the lips" kiss, according to Fox News.

President Biden gave his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night in the US Capitol, following the first one he gave after losing the US House of Representatives majority.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon after, a picture of the two enjoying a kiss went popular on Twitter. Several people commented on it.

Twitter reactions

"Jill Biden just kissed Kamala Harris' husband on the lips. Didn't see that one coming," a person wrote on Twitter. "Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?!," another said.

"Sexy start to the State of the Union tonight with Dr Jill Biden and Kamala's husband with a heck of a hello kiss," wrote another.

After the Republicans seized control of the House of Representatives, Biden is giving his first significant speech before a divided Congress.

He pushed Republicans "friends" to cooperate.

Read Also US President Joe Biden at State of the Union Address to Congress: COVID no longer controls our life

Joe Biden addressed the American economy issues

Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) in his State of the Union address said that the American economy is better positioned to grow "than any country on Earth," despite disruptions from Covid-19 and Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden began his remarks by greeting newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, showing early signs of bipartisanship.

The president also acknowledged Hakeem Jeffries, the first Black party leader in the House and the minority leader of the House.

(With agency inputs)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)