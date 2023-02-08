US President Joe Biden at State of the Union Address to Congress: COVID no longer controls our life

US President Joe Biden | File Image

In an effort to combat the nation's pessimism and traverse the political rifts in Washington, President Joe Biden used his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night to urge Republicans to join him in "finishing the job" of repairing the economy and bringing the country together.

The president commenced his address by hailing the country's progress against the coronavirus pandemic. He said, "The US has emerged stronger from the pandemic. Two years ago, Covid shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much. Today, Covid no longer controls our lives."

In his second State of the Union address, Biden said, "As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs. More jobs were created in two years than any president has ever created in four years."

