US ex-President Jimmy Carter hospitalised

Carter was most recently hospitalized on October 22 for a minor pelvic fracture after falling at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was released two days later after being treated.

Carter, the 39th President of the United States serving between 1977 and 1981, "is resting comfortably", with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, accompanying him, the statement added.

He only served a single term as President due to the impact of the crisis involving American hostages in Iran in 1979, but he has continued to influence the politics of the country from a progressive perspective.

In 2015, Carter's health faltered and it was announced that he had four brain tumours, but after six months he said that he was cancer free following radiotherapy and experimental medications.

Carter, who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, is notably active and is expected to participate in a house construction project for underprivileged people in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville, Tennessee.

From the Carter Center, he has been involved in the observation of elections, human rights and public health around the world.