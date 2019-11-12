US ex-President Jimmy Carter hospitalised

Washington: Former US President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, a statement said.
The statement issued by the Carter Center said that the 95-year-old was admitted to the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Monday evening, Xinhua news agency reported. The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning, it said.
Carter was most recently hospitalized on October 22 for a minor pelvic fracture after falling at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was released two days later after being treated.
Carter, the 39th President of the United States serving between 1977 and 1981, "is resting comfortably", with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, accompanying him, the statement added.
He only served a single term as President due to the impact of the crisis involving American hostages in Iran in 1979, but he has continued to influence the politics of the country from a progressive perspective.
In 2015, Carter's health faltered and it was announced that he had four brain tumours, but after six months he said that he was cancer free following radiotherapy and experimental medications.
Carter, who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, is notably active and is expected to participate in a house construction project for underprivileged people in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville, Tennessee.
From the Carter Center, he has been involved in the observation of elections, human rights and public health around the world.
