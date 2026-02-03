US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone Near Aircraft Carrier | X

Washington: US Central Command says a US Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that was approaching the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea US.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, US Central Command said the drone "aggressively approached" the aircraft carrier with "unclear intent" and it "continued to fly toward the ship despite de-escalatory measures taken by US forces operating in international waters."

Read Also US President Donald Trump Urges House To End Partial Govt Shutdown As Immigration Dispute Stalls...

Also Watch:

The US military says the shootdown also occurred within hours of another incident in which Iranian forces harassed a US-flagged and US crewed merchant vessel that was sailing in the Strait of Hormuz.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)