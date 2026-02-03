 US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone Near Aircraft Carrier
US Central Command said a US Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that aggressively approached the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. The drone ignored de-escalatory measures and had unclear intent. The incident came hours after Iranian forces harassed a US-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tuesday, February 03, 2026
Washington: US Central Command says a US Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that was approaching the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea US.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, US Central Command said the drone "aggressively approached" the aircraft carrier with "unclear intent" and it "continued to fly toward the ship despite de-escalatory measures taken by US forces operating in international waters."

The US military says the shootdown also occurred within hours of another incident in which Iranian forces harassed a US-flagged and US crewed merchant vessel that was sailing in the Strait of Hormuz.

