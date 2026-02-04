 US: 38-Year-Old Indian National Convicted Of Sexual Assault Onboard Flight
Indian national Varun Arora, 38, residing unlawfully in the US, was convicted of abusive sexual contact and assault during a flight from Rhode Island to Washington in August 2024. He groped a passenger while pretending to sleep with a mask on. Sentencing is scheduled for May, with a possible prison term of up to two years, pending a federal judge’s decision.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
US: 38-Year-Old Indian National Convicted Of Sexual Assault Onboard Flight | Representative Image

New York: An Indian national has been convicted on charges of abusive sexual contact and assault onboard a flight.

Varun Arora, 38 is present in the United States without lawful status. He faces up to two years in prison when sentenced in May.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, in August 2024, during final approach on a flight from Rhode Island International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, a passenger awoke to find Arora sexually groping her. Arora, who was wearing a sleep mask, pretended to be asleep as he continued to place his hand on the victim despite her repeatedly removing his hand.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

