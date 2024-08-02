US Elections: Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Democratic Nominee For President As She Secures Enough Delegate Votes; Says Will Accept Nomination Next Week

US Vice President Kamala Harris | Twitter/@PLMuse

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday won the Democratic nomination for President, securing a majority of votes of the delegates. She will be crowned the party’s nominee ceremonially at a convention later this month.

I am honored to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week.



This campaign is about people coming together, fueled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are.



Join us: https://t.co/abmve926Hz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 2, 2024

"I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting" on August 5, Democratic National Committee chair Chair Jaime Harrison said Friday. Harris told supporters on a call she was "honoured to be the presumptive Democratic nominee". "

Voting began online on Thursday and is scheduled to end on Monday although Harris has clinched the prize