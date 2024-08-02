 US Elections: Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Democratic Nominee For President As She Secures Enough Delegate Votes; Says Will Accept Nomination Next Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Elections: Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Democratic Nominee For President As She Secures Enough Delegate Votes; Says Will Accept Nomination Next Week

US Elections: Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Democratic Nominee For President As She Secures Enough Delegate Votes; Says Will Accept Nomination Next Week

Kamala Harris will be crowned the party’s nominee ceremonially at a convention later this month.

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
US Vice President Kamala Harris | Twitter/@PLMuse

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday won the Democratic nomination for President, securing a majority of votes of the delegates. She will be crowned the party’s nominee ceremonially at a convention later this month.

"I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting" on August 5, Democratic National Committee chair Chair Jaime Harrison said Friday. Harris told supporters on a call she was "honoured to be the presumptive Democratic nominee". "

Read Also
Trump Continues Personal Attacks On Kamala Harris
article-image

Voting began online on Thursday and is scheduled to end on Monday although Harris has clinched the prize

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Elections: Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Democratic Nominee For President As She Secures...

US Elections: Kamala Harris Officially Becomes Democratic Nominee For President As She Secures...

From The Confines Of Home To Singapore’s Lead: Musician Shabir Sulthan’s National Day...

From The Confines Of Home To Singapore’s Lead: Musician Shabir Sulthan’s National Day...

Trump Continues Personal Attacks On Kamala Harris

Trump Continues Personal Attacks On Kamala Harris

Video: Woman Makes Crores Of Money By Shoplifting For 4 Years In England & Wales, Ends Up With...

Video: Woman Makes Crores Of Money By Shoplifting For 4 Years In England & Wales, Ends Up With...

China: From 5000 Km Away, Surgeon Operates Patient With Lung Tumor; Video Surfaces

China: From 5000 Km Away, Surgeon Operates Patient With Lung Tumor; Video Surfaces