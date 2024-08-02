Trump Continues Personal Attacks On Kamala Harris

Donald Trump | File Photo

Former US president Donald Trump has continued his tirade against US Vice President and presumptive nominee of Democratic Party Kamala Harris along racial lines. Just a day after Trump said that Harris has "all of a sudden" decided to become "a black person", the former president shared a picture of Harris in saree on Truth Social, the social media platform Trump owns.

In the post, Trump said, "Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated."

Kamala Harris' Indian roots are becoming an issue in the buzz surrounding US Presidential Election 2024.

Before his latest personal attack on Harris, Trump said she was happy being of 'Indian heritage' for years and 'turned black' just a few years ago. The former president said that Harris "all of a sudden, made a turn" in her identity.

Trump's words ironically came during his address to a gathering of journalists of colour in Chicago. He was asked why voters of colour should support Trump when he has history of racist remarks.

Trump chose to attack Harris.

"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was black until some years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she black?" he said. As quoted by CNN.

A daughter of Jamaican father and Indian mother, Harris is first woman of colour and first Asian-American to become US vice-president.

Harris hits back

The vice-president hit back at Trump at a fundraiser in Houston.

"In this moment, we face a choice, between two very different visions for our nation. One focused on the future, and the other focused on the past. And we in this room, are fighting for the future," she told the donors.

"As we work to move our nation forward...there are those who are trying to take us backwards. You might have seen their agenda, they call it Project 2025 and it is a 900-page agenda of extremism," Harris added.

"We are not going back. We all remember what those four years were like, and today we got yet another reminder. This afternoon, Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists, and it was the same old show, the divisiveness and the disrespect. Let me just say, the American people deserve better," she said further.