Colombia Plane Crash Near Venezuelan Border Kills All 15 On Board, Including Lawmaker & Election Candidate; Video |

Colombia: A small passenger aircraft crashed in a remote rural area of Colombia’s northeast near the Venezuelan border on Wednesday (local time), killing all 15 people on board, including a lawmaker and an election candidate, authorities and the state-run airline Satena confirmed.

The Beechcraft 1900 twin-engined aircraft, registered HK-4709, went down in the mountainous Norte de Santander province near the community of Curasica. Local officials alerted authorities after spotting the wreckage, prompting rescue teams to rush to the scene. Colombia’s Transportation Ministry later confirmed that there were no survivors among the crew and passengers.

Colombia’s civil aviation authority says a plane carrying 15 people, including a lawmaker, crashed near the Venezuelan border, killing everyone on board.



The flight, operated by state-owned airline Satena, departed from Cucuta at 11:42 am local time bound for Ocana, a town near the Venezuelan border, on a short domestic route that typically takes about 40 minutes. The aircraft lost contact with air traffic control just minutes after takeoff, according to Satena. Videos of the wreckage have surfaced on the internet showing the mangled mess of the aircraft after the deadly crash.

Deceased Passengers Include Lawmaker, Election Candidate

Among those on board were two crew members and 13 passengers, including Diogenes Quintero, a lawyer and member of Colombia’s House of Representatives who had been elected in 2022 to represent victims of the country’s long internal armed conflict. The passenger list also included Carlos Salcedo, a candidate in the upcoming congressional elections, as reported by Moneycontrol.

In a social media statement, Quintero’s team mourned the loss of the lawmaker and Natalia Acosta, a team member described as someone who 'always looked after the entire team and filled every space with happiness.' Quintero had been widely regarded as a prominent human rights defender in the conflict-affected Catatumbo region near the Venezuelan border.

Quintero’s political party, the U Party, expressed deep sorrow, describing him as 'a leader committed to his region, with a firm vocation for service.'

Colombian President Pays Tribute To Deceased

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also paid tribute on social media, expressing his sorrow and offering condolences to the families of the victims. Vice President Francia Marquez echoed the sentiment and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, noting that the loss had plunged the nation into mourning.

The crash site in the rural, mountainous terrain complicated early recovery efforts. Parts of Norte de Santander, including the Catatumbo region, are known for their difficult terrain and the presence of armed groups, adding challenges to the operation.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the crash. A formal investigation has been launched to determine the factors that led to the aircraft’s crash shortly after departure. In the meantime, Satena and aviation officials are coordinating emergency and investigative efforts in the region.