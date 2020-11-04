US Elections 2020: Trump alleges 'major fraud', says going to Supreme Court

Washington [US]: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday alleged "major fraud" in the 2020 presidential election and said he will be going to the Supreme Court over the same.

Addressing his supporters from the East Room in the White House, Trump said, "We want voting to stop." "We'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list... as far as I'm concerned, we've already won," said Donald Trump.

Voting has closed in the US and all eyes are on the vote counting to decide the race for the White House between incumbent President Trump and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

Democratic presidential nominee Biden has garnered a lead of 220 electoral votes against Trump's 213 votes in the US presidential polls, according to current projections by CNN on Wednesday.