US: ‘Cocaine’ Found Inside White House Library Prompts Evacuation & Secret Service Investigation

The suspicious "white powdered substance" that was later reported to be “cocaine” was found at White House library, prompting a brief evacuation and Secret Service Investigation on Tuesday.

As per a report published in the Washington Post, on Sunday night, the US Secret Service discovered suspicious material at the White House. The law enforcement officials further stated that the team is now looking into the matter.

The drug, a white powder, tested positive for cocaine in a preliminary test, according to the article, which quoted an official and included the audio of a communication from the Washington, D.C. fire unit that reacted to the incident.

"Investigators have determined how the white powder entered the White House"

According to Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, investigators have determined how the white powder entered the White House. Additional testing is being conducted to identify what it is, Guglielmi continued, citing the fire department, that the drug "did not pose a threat".

Guglielmi, according to the report, also added that although President Joe Biden wasn't in the White House at the time, the incident led to a security alert and a quick evacuation. The representative, however, declined to comment on the item's discovery location or its packaging.

According to The Washington Post, a firefighter from the department’s hazardous materials team captured the audio of a message from a DC fire unit that was timestamped at 8:49 pm. He said, "There's a yellow bar that says cocaine hydrochloride," according to the report. The quantity of the chemical was defined as modest by a representative of the investigation, even if the precise amount has not been made public.

"Cocaine" found in the same area where Hunter Biden used his laptop: reports

What is more interesting is that some reports are claiming that the “small bag of cocaine found in the White House Library just happened to be in the same room where Hunter Biden used his laptop.”

