US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Set To Plead Guilty To Federal Tax Charges

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has reached an agreement with the Justice Department in which he will plead guilty to two federal tax charges and seek a separate arrangement for a firearm charge, according to court documents cited by Reuters news agency and various US media outlets.

In a statement provided news organisation on Tuesday, Hunter Biden's lawyer confirmed that he would assume responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments promptly, as outlined in the plea agreement.



(This is developing news. More details will be added shortly)