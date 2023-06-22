US Coast Guard Says 'Debris Field Found' Near Titanic, Where Missing Submarine Submerged

The United States Coast Guard made a shocking revelation on Thursday as it claimed to have found a debris field near the Titanic, where the missing submarine went down and is yet to be located.

"Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The coast guard said the debris field was found "within the search area by an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) near the Titanic."

It did not give more details but said it would hold a press briefing at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) in Boston on Thursday.

Read Also WATCH: Videographer Captures Moment Titan Submersible Began Its Doomed Voyage

In addition to the underwater robots, search planes and ships have been deployed to the northern Atlantic Ocean in the hopes of finding the lost 21-foot sub Titan.

The Coast Guard said Thursday morning one of the robots started searching for sub on the sea floor. Another robot was also added to the search effort Thursday.

The submersible began its journey on Sunday morning, June 18. About one hour and 45 minutes into its descent, the vessel lost contact with the Polar Prince, the support ship that transported it to the site. The Titan reportedly sends a ping to the Polar Prince every 15 minutes. The last ping was received while the vessel floated above the Titanic wreckage at about 3 pm local time.

Read Also Missing Titanic Submersible: Rescuers Intensify Search Drive As Final Hours of Oxygen Tick Down

The five passengers aboard the Titan submersible have been identified as OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

Recently, sonar picked up banging sounds from underneath the water. A memo obtained by CNN said it was unclear exactly when the banging was heard on Tuesday, June 20, and for how long. More sounds were later heard, but they were not described as “banging.” (With Agency inputs)